Tucson salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Tucson
More about Tino’s Pizza
Tino’s Pizza
6610 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|14" Build Your Own
|$17.00
|12" Build Your Own
|$14.00
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
More about Jimmy's Pita & Poke
Jimmy's Pita & Poke
3820 w River Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|Regular Poke Bowl
|$13.75
If you want two of the same, please only select one protein.
|Large Poke Bowl
|$14.99
If you want all scoops to be the same, please only select one protein.
|The Chad
|$9.99
Steak, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers,Grilled Jalapeno, Pickles, Melted Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo, Cooked in Secret Sauce
More about Med Cuisine
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Med Cuisine
1763 E Prince Rd, Tucson
|Popular items
|M7 Shawarma Chicken Platter
|$19.99
Chicken Shawarma, assorted vegetables, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fires.
|M4 Chicken Tawouk Platter
|$19.99
Char-Grilled Chicken Cubes (8 pcs) Served with vegetables, Pickles, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fries.
|M1 Lamb Gyro Platter
|$19.99
Lamb Gyro Served with vegetables, Pickles, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, rice or fries.
More about The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch
4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson
|Popular items
|Cumin Spiced Grilled Strip Steak
|$15.00
w/ Lemon Chimichurri
over Red Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, Spinach, & Sherry Bell Pepper Sauce.....
paleo, gf, df, nf
|Coriander Carrot Soup
|$6.50
Pure’d Soup.....
vegan, paleo, gf, df, nf
|Garbanzo Beans & Almonds
|$13.00
w/ Lemon Chimichurri
over Red Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, Spinach, & Sherry Bell Pepper Sauce……
vegan, gf, df
More about Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTHWEST
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTHWEST
7262 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Popular items
|Roasted Crimini Mushroom
|$19.00
mozzarella, truffle cheese
*no tomato sauce
|Yukon Gold Potato & Pecorino
|$17.00
mozzarella, roasted garlic, rosemary
*no tomato sauce
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
house hot sauce, sherry vin., pecan Brittle crumbs