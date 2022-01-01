Tucson salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Tucson

Tino’s Pizza image

 

Tino’s Pizza

6610 E Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" Build Your Own$17.00
12" Build Your Own$14.00
Garlic Knots$5.00
More about Tino’s Pizza
Jimmy's Pita & Poke image

 

Jimmy's Pita & Poke

3820 w River Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Poke Bowl$13.75
If you want two of the same, please only select one protein.
Large Poke Bowl$14.99
If you want all scoops to be the same, please only select one protein.
The Chad$9.99
Steak, Choice of Greens, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers,Grilled Jalapeno, Pickles, Melted Pepper Jack, Chipotle Mayo, Cooked in Secret Sauce
More about Jimmy's Pita & Poke
Med Cuisine image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Med Cuisine

1763 E Prince Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
M7 Shawarma Chicken Platter$19.99
Chicken Shawarma, assorted vegetables, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fires.
M4 Chicken Tawouk Platter$19.99
Char-Grilled Chicken Cubes (8 pcs) Served with vegetables, Pickles, pita bread, garlic sauce, rice or fries.
M1 Lamb Gyro Platter$19.99
Lamb Gyro Served with vegetables, Pickles, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, rice or fries.
More about Med Cuisine
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch image

 

The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch

4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cumin Spiced Grilled Strip Steak$15.00
w/ Lemon Chimichurri
over Red Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, Spinach, & Sherry Bell Pepper Sauce.....
paleo, gf, df, nf
Coriander Carrot Soup$6.50
Pure’d Soup.....
vegan, paleo, gf, df, nf
Garbanzo Beans & Almonds$13.00
w/ Lemon Chimichurri
over Red Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, Spinach, & Sherry Bell Pepper Sauce……
vegan, gf, df
More about The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch
Piazza Gavi image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Piazza Gavi

5415 N Kolb Road, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (3158 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Piazza Gavi
Restaurant banner

 

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTHWEST

7262 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Crimini Mushroom$19.00
mozzarella, truffle cheese
*no tomato sauce
Yukon Gold Potato & Pecorino$17.00
mozzarella, roasted garlic, rosemary
*no tomato sauce
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
house hot sauce, sherry vin., pecan Brittle crumbs
More about Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink NORTHWEST

