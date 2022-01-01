Tucson seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Tucson

Villa Peru image

 

Villa Peru

1745 E River Rd Ste 165, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceviche Mixto Clásico$24.00
Seasonal fish, octopus, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, aji rocoto pepper, red onions, choclo, sweet potato, classic leche de tigre
Pollo A La Brasa$34.00
Whole roasted chicken Peruvian style, Peruvian fries, seasonal salad, ajis cream
Arroz Chaufa$24.00
Wok Chinese style fried rice, scallions, Roasted chicken, pork, shrimp, egg omelet, gluten free soy sauce, oyster sauce, red bell peppers, bean sprouts and cilantro.
More about Villa Peru
Taegukgi - AZ image

 

Taegukgi - AZ

6118 E Speedway Blvd. Ste. 152, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taegukgi - AZ
Piazza Gavi image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Piazza Gavi

5415 N Kolb Road, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (3158 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Piazza Gavi

