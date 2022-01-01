Antipasto salad in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve antipasto salad
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Antipasto Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Black & Green Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, Salami, Canadian Bacon,
Pepperoni, Shredded Parmesan, & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
105 S Houghton Road, Tucson
|Antipasto Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Black & Green Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, Salami, Canadian Bacon,
Pepperoni, Shredded Parmesan, & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
Catalina Craft Pizza
15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina
|Antipasto Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Vinaigrette
Magpie's Gourmet Pizza
601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson
|Antipasto Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, Salami, Canadian Bacon,
Pepperoni, Shredded Parmesan, & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!