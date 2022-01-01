Avocado salad in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve avocado salad
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Stuffed Avocado w/Chicken Salad
|$14.49
Half an avocado generously stuffed with your choice of chicken or albacore salad. Served on a bed of green leaf lettuce and surrounded by carrot and celery sticks, cucumber and a hard boiled egg.
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E 5th St, Tucson
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$8.99
Romaine tossed in ranch with chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon bits, croutons and parmesan cheese