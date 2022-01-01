Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve avocado salad

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed Avocado w/Chicken Salad$14.49
Half an avocado generously stuffed with your choice of chicken or albacore salad. Served on a bed of green leaf lettuce and surrounded by carrot and celery sticks, cucumber and a hard boiled egg.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Item pic

 

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

5071 E 5th St, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Salad$8.99
Romaine tossed in ranch with chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon bits, croutons and parmesan cheese
More about Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
Item pic

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Avocado Salad$14.50
Fresh jumbo shrimp, avocado, cherry tomatoes, diced red onion, cucumbers, served
on a bed of mixed greens, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

