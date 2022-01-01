Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Tucson

Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Garden

7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Roll$12.40
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, & cucumber wrapped in soy paper. Onion and jalapeno sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
More about Sushi Garden
Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheddar Cheese Burrito W/ Chips$3.49
Chicken, Beans, & Cheddar Cheese Burrito W/ Chips$4.49
More about Eclectic Cafe
Item pic

 

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

5071 E 5th St, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
T-Town Breakfast Burrito$9.99
The T-Town Burrito comes loaded with our tofu scramble, Just Egg, home fries, daiya cheddar, green chilies, and your choice of Soyrizo or Beyond Sausage.
More about Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
Item pic

 

Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Roll$12.40
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, & cucumber wrapped in soy paper. Onion and jalapeno sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
More about Sushi Garden
Build Your Burrito image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

876 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (2201 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Three Sisters Burrito (V) image

FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner

902 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Three Sisters Burrito (V)$14.00
✨Totally Vegan!✨
Tepary beans, tempura battered butternut squash, roasted corn and potato “queso” wrapped in a soft flour tortilla smothered in ranchero sauce and topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and micro cilantro with side of house arbol hot sauce.
All take out orders packaged with ranchero, pico + guac on the side.
Unfortunately we do not have a GF tortilla substitute but will package this item “deconstructed”.
More about Welcome Diner
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood

3940 E 29th St, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Drizzled Steak Burrito$10.99
Burrito packed with Carne asada, pico, cheese and beans. Topped off with our signature house made salsas.
More about The Neighborhood
Restaurant banner

 

Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar

2502 north campbell ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
OG Burrito$9.00
Three Pepper Sausage, Quinoa, Egg, Cheddar Jack, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Spread, Whole Wheat Tortilla, Side of Chipotle Aioli
Plant Based Burrito$11.50
Just Egg, Tofu Chorizo, Black Bean, Quinoa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Spread, Vegan Cheddar, Whole Wheat Tortilla, Side of Chipotle Aioli
More about Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway

6307 E Broadway, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (2301 reviews)
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway

