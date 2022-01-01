Burritos in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve burritos
More about Sushi Garden
SUSHI
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
|Burrito Roll
|$12.40
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, & cucumber wrapped in soy paper. Onion and jalapeno sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
More about Eclectic Cafe
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Bean & Cheddar Cheese Burrito W/ Chips
|$3.49
|Chicken, Beans, & Cheddar Cheese Burrito W/ Chips
|$4.49
More about Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E 5th St, Tucson
|T-Town Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
The T-Town Burrito comes loaded with our tofu scramble, Just Egg, home fries, daiya cheddar, green chilies, and your choice of Soyrizo or Beyond Sausage.
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
876 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Welcome Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Welcome Diner
902 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Three Sisters Burrito (V)
|$14.00
✨Totally Vegan!✨
Tepary beans, tempura battered butternut squash, roasted corn and potato “queso” wrapped in a soft flour tortilla smothered in ranchero sauce and topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and micro cilantro with side of house arbol hot sauce.
All take out orders packaged with ranchero, pico + guac on the side.
Unfortunately we do not have a GF tortilla substitute but will package this item “deconstructed”.
More about The Neighborhood
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood
3940 E 29th St, Tucson
|Drizzled Steak Burrito
|$10.99
Burrito packed with Carne asada, pico, cheese and beans. Topped off with our signature house made salsas.
More about Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar
Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar
2502 north campbell ave, Tucson
|OG Burrito
|$9.00
Three Pepper Sausage, Quinoa, Egg, Cheddar Jack, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Spread, Whole Wheat Tortilla, Side of Chipotle Aioli
|Plant Based Burrito
|$11.50
Just Egg, Tofu Chorizo, Black Bean, Quinoa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Spread, Vegan Cheddar, Whole Wheat Tortilla, Side of Chipotle Aioli