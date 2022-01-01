Carne asada in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Eclectic Cafe
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$14.99
Three soft tacos served on home made corn tortillas with grilled carne asada, shredded lettuce, onion, radish, cucumber, queso fresco, avocado and lemon. Served with a side of salsa fresca.
|Carne Asada Burro
|$17.99
Generously chopped steak with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$16.49
Carne asada, green chile and melted cheese sandwiched between two large flour tortillas. Served with salsa fresca.
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|CARNE ASADA (#5 BURRO)
|$10.50
Cubed grilled Angus Beef chuck steak and beans.
|CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$11.00
Angus Beef chuck steak served with cabbage and pico de gallo. (Soft Only)