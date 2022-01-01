Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve carne asada

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$14.99
Three soft tacos served on home made corn tortillas with grilled carne asada, shredded lettuce, onion, radish, cucumber, queso fresco, avocado and lemon. Served with a side of salsa fresca.
Carne Asada Burro$17.99
Generously chopped steak with green chile and refried beans, topped with cheese and sour cream.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$16.49
Carne asada, green chile and melted cheese sandwiched between two large flour tortillas. Served with salsa fresca.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA (#5 BURRO)$10.50
Cubed grilled Angus Beef chuck steak and beans.
CARNE ASADA TACOS$11.00
Angus Beef chuck steak served with cabbage and pico de gallo. (Soft Only)
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
The Neighborhood image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood

3940 E 29th St, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$12.00
More about The Neighborhood

