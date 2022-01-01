Chicken pasta in Tucson
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Marc’s Chicken & Chorizo Pasta
|$15.49
A chorizo cream sauce tops penne pasta, white meat chicken, red and green bell pepper, artichoke hearts, onion and black olive, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, chopped parsley and Cajun seasonings.
|Joey’s Southwestern Chicken Pasta
|$15.49
A Southwestern cream sauce tops penne pasta, white meat garlic chicken, red bell peppers and calabasas finished with Parmesan cheese.