Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Marc’s Chicken & Chorizo Pasta$15.49
A chorizo cream sauce tops penne pasta, white meat chicken, red and green bell pepper, artichoke hearts, onion and black olive, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, chopped parsley and Cajun seasonings.
Joey’s Southwestern Chicken Pasta$15.49
A Southwestern cream sauce tops penne pasta, white meat garlic chicken, red bell peppers and calabasas finished with Parmesan cheese.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Bear Canyon Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bear Canyon Pizza

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd., Tucson

Avg 4 (987 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Breaded chicken breast baked with fresh mozzarella and served over a bed of linguine and marinara
More about Bear Canyon Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Green Beans

Flautas

Chili

Fudge

Vegetable Tempura

Teriyaki Bowls

Caesar Salad

California Rolls

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston