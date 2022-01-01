Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes,
Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Traditional Chicken Salad$9.99
Home made all white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato.
1/2 Eclectic Chicken Salad$8.99
Quarts Chicken Salad$21.99
More about Eclectic Cafe
Item pic

 

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

5071 E 5th St, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Salad$8.99
Romaine tossed in ranch with chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon bits, croutons and parmesan cheese
More about Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes,
Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dutch - Dam Good Food

5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissantwich$12.00
with almonds, grapes, onion & lettucs on a freshly baked croissant.
More about The Dutch - Dam Good Food
Item pic

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$13.75
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, peppers, red onion, ranch dressing
(substitute smoked brisket, no charge)
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Med Cuisine

1763 E Prince Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S4 Chicken Salad$13.99
Char-Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, bell pepper, radish, corn, onions with Italian house dressing.
More about Med Cuisine
Item pic

 

Postino Grant

2500 E Grant Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad$7.75
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)$41.00
Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.25
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Grant
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch image

 

The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch

4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast on Salad$13.00
Mixed Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrots, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds, & Balsamic Vinaigrette.....
paleo, gf, df
More about The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch

