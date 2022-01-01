Chicken salad in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Roasted Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes,
Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Traditional Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Home made all white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato.
|1/2 Eclectic Chicken Salad
|$8.99
|Quarts Chicken Salad
|$21.99
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E 5th St, Tucson
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$8.99
Romaine tossed in ranch with chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon bits, croutons and parmesan cheese
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dutch - Dam Good Food
5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
|Chicken Salad Croissantwich
|$12.00
with almonds, grapes, onion & lettucs on a freshly baked croissant.
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.75
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, peppers, red onion, ranch dressing
(substitute smoked brisket, no charge)
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Med Cuisine
1763 E Prince Rd, Tucson
|S4 Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Char-Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, bell pepper, radish, corn, onions with Italian house dressing.
Postino Grant
2500 E Grant Road, Tucson
|1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$7.75
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
|Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)
|$41.00
Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch
4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson
|Grilled Chicken Breast on Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrots, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds, & Balsamic Vinaigrette.....
paleo, gf, df