Chicken wraps in Tucson

Churrasco de Brasil - Tucson Mall
150 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson
|Chicken Breast Wrapped in Bacon
|$17.00
Med Cuisine - Prince Rd.
1763 E Prince Rd, Tucson
|W6 Shawarma Chicken wrap (Special on this Item)
|$9.99
Chicken Shawarma, lettuce, pickles, fires and garlic sauce.
|W9 Chicken Gyro Wrap
|$9.99
Chicken Gyro, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles and Tzatziki sauce on the side.
|W2 Chicken Tawouk Wrap
|$9.99
Char-Grilled Chicken Cubes (Tawouk) with lettuce, pickles, fries and garlic or mayo sauce.