Chilaquiles in
Tucson
/
Tucson
/
Chilaquiles
Tucson restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
Avg 4.6
(1986 reviews)
Plato De Chilaquiles
$11.99
More about Eclectic Cafe
La Chingada
110 E Pennington ST, Tucson
No reviews yet
CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS
$13.99
More about La Chingada
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
Avg 5
(160 reviews)
Huevos con Chilaquiles (#1 OAX BKFT)
$11.50
Two eggs any style with fried tortillas topped with a homemade red salsa and cheese. Served with homemade black beans. Your choice of handmade flour or corn tortillas.
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
