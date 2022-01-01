Chilaquiles in Tucson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plato De Chilaquiles$11.99
More about Eclectic Cafe
La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS$13.99
More about La Chingada
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Huevos con Chilaquiles (#1 OAX BKFT)$11.50
Two eggs any style with fried tortillas topped with a homemade red salsa and cheese. Served with homemade black beans. Your choice of handmade flour or corn tortillas.
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

