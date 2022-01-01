Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Central

3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Chili LG$6.50
Beef Chili SM$3.50
Chili Mac$11.50
Cellentani pasta mixed with white cheddar, topped with chili, yellow sharp cheddar and scallions. Served with a side of toasted garlic bread.
More about Beyond Bread - Central
Banner pic

 

Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom

11835 N Oracle Road #101, Oro Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fork & Fire Chili Cup$7.50
Green Chili Cornbread$2.00
Fork & Fire Chili Bowl$11.95
More about Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Northwest

421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Chili LG$6.50
Beef Chili SM$3.50
Chili Mac$11.50
Cellentani pasta mixed with white cheddar, topped with chili, yellow sharp cheddar and scallions. Served with a side of toasted garlic bread.
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Item pic

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fire Roasted Green Chili Pico de Gallo$1.00
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - East

6260 East Speedway, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Chili LG$6.50
Beef Chili SM$3.50
Chili Mac$11.50
Cellentani pasta mixed with white cheddar, topped with chili, yellow sharp cheddar and scallions. Served with a side of toasted garlic bread.
More about Beyond Bread - East
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch image

 

The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch

4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Mango
Chili Pepper - Fennel Spiced Rock Fish$14.00
over Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onion, Spinach, & Squash Puree’.....
gf, df, nf
Chili Pepper - Fennel Spiced Rock Fish$8.00
paleo, gf, df, nf
More about The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch

