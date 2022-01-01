Chili in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve chili
More about Beyond Bread - Central
Beyond Bread - Central
3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Beef Chili LG
|$6.50
|Beef Chili SM
|$3.50
|Chili Mac
|$11.50
Cellentani pasta mixed with white cheddar, topped with chili, yellow sharp cheddar and scallions. Served with a side of toasted garlic bread.
More about Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
11835 N Oracle Road #101, Oro Valley
|Fork & Fire Chili Cup
|$7.50
|Green Chili Cornbread
|$2.00
|Fork & Fire Chili Bowl
|$11.95
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Beyond Bread - Northwest
421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson
|Beef Chili LG
|$6.50
|Beef Chili SM
|$3.50
|Chili Mac
|$11.50
Cellentani pasta mixed with white cheddar, topped with chili, yellow sharp cheddar and scallions. Served with a side of toasted garlic bread.
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Fire Roasted Green Chili Pico de Gallo
|$1.00
More about Beyond Bread - East
Beyond Bread - East
6260 East Speedway, Tucson
|Beef Chili LG
|$6.50
|Beef Chili SM
|$3.50
|Chili Mac
|$11.50
Cellentani pasta mixed with white cheddar, topped with chili, yellow sharp cheddar and scallions. Served with a side of toasted garlic bread.
More about The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch
4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson
|Chili Mango
|Chili Pepper - Fennel Spiced Rock Fish
|$14.00
over Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onion, Spinach, & Squash Puree’.....
gf, df, nf
|Chili Pepper - Fennel Spiced Rock Fish
|$8.00
paleo, gf, df, nf