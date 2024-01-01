Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Consumer pic

 

Amelia's Mexican Kitchen

5553 E GRANT RD, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Avocado Chorizo$11.99
A burrito filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado with green chili verde and mix cheese
More about Amelia's Mexican Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Amelia's Mexican Kitchen - on Oracle

5851 North Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bkfs Avocado Chorizo Burrito$11.99
A burrito filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado with green chili verde and mix cheese
More about Amelia's Mexican Kitchen - on Oracle
Consumer pic

 

Taco Plus Mexican Grub - Speedway - 4352 E Speedway Blvd

4352 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$8.49
Chorizo And Egg
More about Taco Plus Mexican Grub - Speedway - 4352 E Speedway Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Shrimp Fajitas

Dumplings

Meatball Subs

French Fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Shrimp Fried Rice

Bacon Cheeseburgers

California Rolls

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (111 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (42 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston