Cornbread in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve cornbread
Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom
11835 N Oracle Road #101, Oro Valley
|Green Chili Cornbread
|$2.00
The Parish
6453 N Oracle Rd, Tucson
|Cast Iron Cornbread
|$8.00
Blue cornbread made with local honey & cinnamon, served with bourbon butter; Vegetarian
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread
|$4.50
2 pieces, House-made and served warm