Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve edamame

The Parish image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Parish

6453 N Oracle Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (2701 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Edamame$7.00
Seasoned with a kick; Gluten Free/Vegetarian
More about The Parish
Obon - Tucson image

 

Obon - Tucson

350 E Congress St, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Obon Edamame$8.75
Edamame Sauteed with Asian Chamoy
More about Obon - Tucson

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Chili

Green Beans

French Fries

Shrimp Tempura

Spaghetti

Barbacoas

Crab Sticks

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston