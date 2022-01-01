Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Tucson
/
Tucson
/
Edamame
Tucson restaurants that serve edamame
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Parish
6453 N Oracle Rd, Tucson
Avg 4.6
(2701 reviews)
Southern Edamame
$7.00
Seasoned with a kick; Gluten Free/Vegetarian
More about The Parish
Obon - Tucson
350 E Congress St, Tucson
No reviews yet
Obon Edamame
$8.75
Edamame Sauteed with Asian Chamoy
More about Obon - Tucson
