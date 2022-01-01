Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve enchiladas

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Enchiladas$12.49
Banderas Enchiladas$13.99
Francisco’s Enchilada Salad (de Michoacan)$13.99
Michoacan style enchiladas (corn tortillas grilled in a chile guajillo sauce and queso fresco). Topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, grilled chile guajillo chicken, onion, shredded carrot, radish, tomato, sliced jalapeno, avocado, queso fresco and salsa dulce.
More about Eclectic Cafe
La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAMARON - ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$17.50
Birria - Enchilada Mole$16.50
GARBANZO - ENCHILADAS ROJAS$16.99
More about La Chingada
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DOS ENCHILADAS DE CARNE CON CHILE VERDE (#7 MEX DNR)$13.50
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with chunks of Angus Beef steak, simmered in green tomatillo sauce, topped with green sauce and jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
DOS ENCHILADAS DE POLLO (#9 MEX DNR)$13.50
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, baked in a red or green sauce and topped with cheese, served with rice and beans.
DOS ENCHILADAS DE MACHACA (#6 MEX DNR)$13.50
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded Angus Beef steak, baked in red sauce and topped with cheese, served with rice and beans.
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

