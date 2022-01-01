Enchiladas in Tucson
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Breakfast Enchiladas
|$12.49
|Banderas Enchiladas
|$13.99
|Francisco’s Enchilada Salad (de Michoacan)
|$13.99
Michoacan style enchiladas (corn tortillas grilled in a chile guajillo sauce and queso fresco). Topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, grilled chile guajillo chicken, onion, shredded carrot, radish, tomato, sliced jalapeno, avocado, queso fresco and salsa dulce.
La Chingada
110 E Pennington ST, Tucson
|CAMARON - ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
|$17.50
|Birria - Enchilada Mole
|$16.50
|GARBANZO - ENCHILADAS ROJAS
|$16.99
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|DOS ENCHILADAS DE CARNE CON CHILE VERDE (#7 MEX DNR)
|$13.50
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with chunks of Angus Beef steak, simmered in green tomatillo sauce, topped with green sauce and jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|DOS ENCHILADAS DE POLLO (#9 MEX DNR)
|$13.50
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, baked in a red or green sauce and topped with cheese, served with rice and beans.
|DOS ENCHILADAS DE MACHACA (#6 MEX DNR)
|$13.50
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded Angus Beef steak, baked in red sauce and topped with cheese, served with rice and beans.