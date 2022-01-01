Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve fajitas

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$17.49
All white meat chicken with red and green peppers, red onion, squash, zucchini, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with refried beans, flour or corn tortilla, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Eclectic Cafe
La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas Surf N' Turf$25.99
Fajitas De Rib-Eye$24.99
Fajitas De Pollo$21.99
More about La Chingada
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAK FAJITAS TACOS$13.00
Angus Beef steak served with cabbage instead of lettuce with pico de gallo topped with guacamole. (Soft Only)
FAJITAS PLATE$15.50
Fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and purple onions, served with calabacitas (sautéed squash, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and corn), beans, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh handmade tortillas.
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Katsu

Pretzels

Cobb Salad

Chili

Pasta Salad

Sashimi

Lomo

Jalapeno Poppers

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston