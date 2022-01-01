Fajitas in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve fajitas
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.49
All white meat chicken with red and green peppers, red onion, squash, zucchini, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with refried beans, flour or corn tortilla, sour cream and guacamole.
La Chingada
110 E Pennington ST, Tucson
|Fajitas Surf N' Turf
|$25.99
|Fajitas De Rib-Eye
|$24.99
|Fajitas De Pollo
|$21.99
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|STEAK FAJITAS TACOS
|$13.00
Angus Beef steak served with cabbage instead of lettuce with pico de gallo topped with guacamole. (Soft Only)
|FAJITAS PLATE
|$15.50
Fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and purple onions, served with calabacitas (sautéed squash, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and corn), beans, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh handmade tortillas.