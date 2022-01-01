Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve fish and chips

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dutch - Dam Good Food

5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kibbeling (Fish & Chips)$16.00
beer battered cod with traditional Dutch seasoning, tartar sauce, coleslaw & fries
More about The Dutch - Dam Good Food
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.25
Fresh beer-battered cod, BroJo’s “biggy fries”, house-made tarter sauce, lemon wedges
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
FRENCH FRIES

Union Public House

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 3.8 (1547 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.50
beer-battered arctic cod, fries, malt vinegar tartar, spinach slaw
More about Union Public House

