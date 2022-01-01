Fish and chips in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve fish and chips
The Dutch - Dam Good Food
5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
|Kibbeling (Fish & Chips)
|$16.00
beer battered cod with traditional Dutch seasoning, tartar sauce, coleslaw & fries
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Fish & Chips
|$14.25
Fresh beer-battered cod, BroJo’s “biggy fries”, house-made tarter sauce, lemon wedges