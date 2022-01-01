Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve flautas

La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN FLAUTAS$6.99
More about La Chingada
Item pic

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Flautas$8.50
Guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce & salsa verde
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN FLAUTAS$15.00
Five fried, rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
MACHACA FLAUTAS$15.00
Five fried, rolled corn tortillas filled with machaca. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

