Flautas in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve flautas
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Smoked Chicken Flautas
|$8.50
Guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce & salsa verde
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|CHICKEN FLAUTAS
|$15.00
Five fried, rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
|MACHACA FLAUTAS
|$15.00
Five fried, rolled corn tortillas filled with machaca. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.