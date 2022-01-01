Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Central

3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$6.50
Our classic sourdough French toast dusted with cinnamon sugar and a side of maple syrup.
More about Beyond Bread - Central
Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid French Toast$3.99
French Toast & Eggs$11.99
More about Eclectic Cafe
Item pic

 

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

5071 E 5th St, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast with Berries$8.99
French toast topped with strawberries and blueberries, and a cinnamon and powdered sugar sprinkle on top. Maple syrup on the side.
More about Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
7a45ff24-932a-4fd3-a8cd-84f35598525e image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dutch - Dam Good Food

5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Berries and Cream French Toast$12.00
brioche french toast with macerated berries and cream cheese frosting
Berries and Cream French Toast$12.00
seasonal berries & cream cheese frosting (v)
More about The Dutch - Dam Good Food
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Northwest

421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Challah for French Toast$3.50
French Toast$6.50
Our classic sourdough French toast dusted with cinnamon sugar and a side of maple syrup.
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE FRENCH TOAST$2.75
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - East

6260 East Speedway, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$6.50
Our classic sourdough French toast dusted with cinnamon sugar and a side of maple syrup.
More about Beyond Bread - East

