French toast in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve french toast
Beyond Bread - Central
3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson
|French Toast
|$6.50
Our classic sourdough French toast dusted with cinnamon sugar and a side of maple syrup.
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Kid French Toast
|$3.99
|French Toast & Eggs
|$11.99
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E 5th St, Tucson
|French Toast with Berries
|$8.99
French toast topped with strawberries and blueberries, and a cinnamon and powdered sugar sprinkle on top. Maple syrup on the side.
The Dutch - Dam Good Food
5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
|Berries and Cream French Toast
|$12.00
brioche french toast with macerated berries and cream cheese frosting
Beyond Bread - Northwest
421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson
|Challah for French Toast
|$3.50
|French Toast
|$6.50
Our classic sourdough French toast dusted with cinnamon sugar and a side of maple syrup.
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|SIDE FRENCH TOAST
|$2.75