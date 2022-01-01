Garden salad in Tucson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Squash, & Mushrooms. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Squash, & Mushrooms. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Catalina Craft Pizza image

 

Catalina Craft Pizza

15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Garden Salad$8.00
Small Garden Salad$5.00
Romaine, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion
More about Catalina Craft Pizza
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Smokin Butts BBQ

6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$10.00
Fresh Garden Salad comes with tomato, red onion, cucumber and
cheddar cheese, with your choice or Italian or Ranch dressing. Add any smoked meat as a salad topper for 3.00 each.
More about Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
Item pic

 

Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Squash, & Mushrooms. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
More about Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

