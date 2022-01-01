Garden salad in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Garden Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Squash, & Mushrooms. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
105 S Houghton Road, Tucson
|Garden Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Yellow Squash, & Mushrooms. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
Catalina Craft Pizza
15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina
|Large Garden Salad
|$8.00
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.00
Romaine, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Garden Salad comes with tomato, red onion, cucumber and
cheddar cheese, with your choice or Italian or Ranch dressing. Add any smoked meat as a salad topper for 3.00 each.