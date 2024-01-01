Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek pizza in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve greek pizza

Magpies Gourmet Pizza - Downtown

601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Greek (Pizza of the Day)$0.00
Featuring a tantalizing combination of Marinara, Minced Garlic, Basil, Pine Nuts, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, and Feta.
A harmonious and satisfying pizza that captures the essence of Greek cuisine. With each bite, you'll experience the rich, earthy notes of spinach, the aromatic blend of garlic and basil, and the delightful crunch of pine nuts. This pizza takes your taste buds on a journey to the sun-soaked shores of Greece, making it a delicious and memorable choice for any pizza lover.
**THIS PIZZA CONTAINS TREE NUTS**
PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza - East

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
