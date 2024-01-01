Greek pizza in Tucson

Featuring a tantalizing combination of Marinara, Minced Garlic, Basil, Pine Nuts, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, and Feta.

A harmonious and satisfying pizza that captures the essence of Greek cuisine. With each bite, you'll experience the rich, earthy notes of spinach, the aromatic blend of garlic and basil, and the delightful crunch of pine nuts. This pizza takes your taste buds on a journey to the sun-soaked shores of Greece, making it a delicious and memorable choice for any pizza lover.

**THIS PIZZA CONTAINS TREE NUTS**

