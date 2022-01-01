Greek salad in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve greek salad
Twin Peaks Pizzeria
7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD, Marana
|Greek Salad (Large)
|$11.49
Fresh spinach, Greek olive mix, feta cheese, green bell pepper, red onion, and cucumbers.
|Greek Salad (Small)
|$5.49
Fresh spinach, Greek olive mix, feta cheese, green bell pepper, red onion, and cucumbers.
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, & Feta Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
105 S Houghton Road, Tucson
|Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, & Feta Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Med Cuisine
1763 E Prince Rd, Tucson
|S5 Greek Salad
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions and feta cheese with Greek house dressing.
StayNaked Kitchen
4695 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|THE GREEK SALAD
|$12.50
Romaine, A.C. Vinegar, Shallots, Agave Syrup, Dijon, Grain Mustard, Olive Oil, Herbs, Garbanzo Beans, Pear Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Arugula, Kalamata, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta Cheese, Fresh Herb Mix (Fresh Parsley, Fresh Chives, Fresh Sage, Fresh Oregano) PROTEIN:11g CARBS:36g FAT:13g
Magpie's Gourmet Pizza
601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson
|Greek Salad
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, & Feta Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!