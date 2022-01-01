Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve greek salad

Twin Peaks Pizzeria image

 

Twin Peaks Pizzeria

7575 W TWIN PEAKS RD, Marana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad (Large)$11.49
Fresh spinach, Greek olive mix, feta cheese, green bell pepper, red onion, and cucumbers.
Greek Salad (Small)$5.49
Fresh spinach, Greek olive mix, feta cheese, green bell pepper, red onion, and cucumbers.
More about Twin Peaks Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, & Feta Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, & Feta Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Med Cuisine image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Med Cuisine

1763 E Prince Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S5 Greek Salad$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions and feta cheese with Greek house dressing.
More about Med Cuisine
Item pic

 

StayNaked Kitchen

4695 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
THE GREEK SALAD$12.50
Romaine, A.C. Vinegar, Shallots, Agave Syrup, Dijon, Grain Mustard, Olive Oil, Herbs, Garbanzo Beans, Pear Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Arugula, Kalamata, Sun Dried Tomato, Feta Cheese, Fresh Herb Mix (Fresh Parsley, Fresh Chives, Fresh Sage, Fresh Oregano) PROTEIN:11g CARBS:36g FAT:13g
More about StayNaked Kitchen
Item pic

 

Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Whole Pepperoncinis, & Feta Cheese. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
More about Magpie's Gourmet Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar

2502 north campbell ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.00
Spring Mix, Hummus, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olive, Parsley, Lemon, Kalamata Olive Dressing, Tzatziki
More about Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar

