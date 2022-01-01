Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve gyoza

Tucson Fat Noodle image

 

Tucson Fat Noodle

811 E Wetmore Road, Tuscon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$6.50
More about Tucson Fat Noodle
Potstickers(Gyoza) image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuku Sushi

940 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 3.3 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Potstickers(Gyoza)$8.99
5 pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
More about Fuku Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Coleslaw

Tortas

Chicken Fried Rice

Key Lime Pies

Rigatoni

Pork Belly

Macaroni Salad

Teriyaki Steaks

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston