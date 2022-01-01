Huevos rancheros in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about Eclectic Cafe
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.99
A crispy corn torilla topped with refried beans, huevos any way you like them, house made ranchero salsa, avocado slices and melted cheese. Served with a flour tortilla and a Mexican salad.
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|Huevos Rancheros (#2 MEX BKFT)
|$12.50
As seen on Food Network and Travel Channel! Beans on a fried, corn tortilla topped with two fried eggs covered with melted cheese and Teresa’s homemade ranchero salsa. Served with beans and handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Add chorizo $2.50.
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$13.50
