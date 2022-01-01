Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Huevos Rancheros$12.99
A crispy corn torilla topped with refried beans, huevos any way you like them, house made ranchero salsa, avocado slices and melted cheese. Served with a flour tortilla and a Mexican salad.
More about Eclectic Cafe
La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$11.99
More about La Chingada
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Huevos Rancheros (#2 MEX BKFT)$12.50
As seen on Food Network and Travel Channel! Beans on a fried, corn tortilla topped with two fried eggs covered with melted cheese and Teresa’s homemade ranchero salsa. Served with beans and handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Add chorizo $2.50.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$13.50
AS SEEN ON FOOD NETWORK AND TRAVEL CHANNEL. Beans on a corn tortilla topped with two fried eggs covered with melted Cheddar cheese and Teresa’s homemade salsa. Served with fresh handmade tortillas. Add House-made CHORIZO $2.50
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

