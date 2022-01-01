Lomo in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve lomo
Villa Peru
1745 E River Rd Ste 165, Tucson
|Lomo Saltado
|$26.00
Stir fried tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, cilantro, thick cut fried potato wedges and white rice
|Lomo Saltado Tequenos
|$14.00
Stir fried pieces of Angus Beef Tenderloin, stuffed inside a crispy wonton skin. Served with creamy avocado sauce.
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|LOMO ADOBADO (#12 MEX DNR)
|$15.50
Oaxacan-style, marinated pork loin fillets grilled and served with calabacitas (sautéed squash, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and corn), black beans, and handmade tortillas
|LOMO ADOBADO TACOS
|$13.00
Marinated pork served with cabbage instead of lettuce with pico de gallo topped with guacamole. (Soft Only)