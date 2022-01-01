Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Tucson

Tucson restaurants that serve lomo

Lomo Saltado image

 

Villa Peru

1745 E River Rd Ste 165, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$26.00
Stir fried tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, cilantro, thick cut fried potato wedges and white rice
Lomo Saltado Tequenos$14.00
Stir fried pieces of Angus Beef Tenderloin, stuffed inside a crispy wonton skin. Served with creamy avocado sauce.
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOMO ADOBADO (#12 MEX DNR)$15.50
Oaxacan-style, marinated pork loin fillets grilled and served with calabacitas (sautéed squash, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and corn), black beans, and handmade tortillas
LOMO ADOBADO TACOS$13.00
Marinated pork served with cabbage instead of lettuce with pico de gallo topped with guacamole. (Soft Only)
