Margherita pizza in
Tucson
/
Tucson
/
Margherita Pizza
Tucson restaurants that serve margherita pizza
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
Avg 4.2
(197 reviews)
Margherita Pizza
$15.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, heirloom tomatoes, basil oil
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
Bacio
943 E University blvd #125, tucson
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$14.00
More about Bacio
