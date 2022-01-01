Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Margherita Pizza image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$15.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, heirloom tomatoes, basil oil
More about Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
Banner pic

 

Bacio

943 E University blvd #125, tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$14.00
More about Bacio

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Vegetable Tempura

Bread Pudding

Avocado Rolls

Squid Salad

Hot Chocolate

Fruit Tarts

Pancakes

Lentil Soup

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston