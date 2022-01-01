Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Milkshakes in
Tucson
/
Tucson
/
Milkshakes
Tucson restaurants that serve milkshakes
Brushfire BBQ Co. - 7080 E. 22nd St.
7080 E. 22nd St., Tucson
No reviews yet
Milkshake Regular
$6.00
More about Brushfire BBQ Co. - 7080 E. 22nd St.
The Lobby - 811 E Wetmore Road
811 E Wetmore Road, Tucson
No reviews yet
Vanilla Milkshake
$7.00
Strawberry Milkshake
$8.00
More about The Lobby - 811 E Wetmore Road
