Mozzarella sticks in
Tucson
/
Tucson
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Tucson restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Midtown Vegan Deli
5071 E 5th St, Tucson
No reviews yet
Wholly Veggie - Mozzarella Style Sticks
$8.59
More about Midtown Vegan Deli
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood
3940 E 29th St, Tucson
Avg 4.3
(840 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.99
More about The Neighborhood
