Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Banner pic

 

Midtown Vegan Deli

5071 E 5th St, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wholly Veggie - Mozzarella Style Sticks$8.59
More about Midtown Vegan Deli
The Neighborhood image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood

3940 E 29th St, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (840 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
More about The Neighborhood

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Chicken Salad

Dumplings

Mac And Cheese

Crab Sticks

Chicken Teriyaki

Green Beans

Sweet Potato Fries

Prosciutto

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (71 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1016 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston