Pies in Tucson

Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pie
Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Scallions, & Romano Cheese.
A Light & Tasty Vegetarian Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!
Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Chocolate Key Lime Pie$7.49
Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
White Pie
Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Scallions, & Romano Cheese.
A Light & Tasty Vegetarian Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!
Mikey's Pie
Your choice of Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce or Marinara Sauce (please specify when Choosing Your Sauce), Minced Garlic, Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncini Peppers, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Romano Cheese, & Feta Cheese.
Mozzarella Cheese is optional on this Light Specialty Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese (or No Cheese) for a
Delicious Vegan Option!
67eebaa7-576b-4d50-a01f-9748c37b06ef image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Polynesian Pie$17.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, roasted pineapple, jalapeno, crispy prosciutto
Veggie Pie$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive
Beyond Bread - Northwest image

 

Beyond Bread - Northwest

421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boston Cream Pie$7.50
Cherry Pie$7.50
Chicken Pot Pie$7.50
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Smokin Butts BBQ

6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie Slice$6.00
Banana Cream Pie Slice$6.00
Pot Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Public House

4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson

Avg 3.8 (1547 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Pie$17.50
roasted chicken, red potato, carrot, garlic confit, english pea, sage, leek creme
Apple Pie$8.00
Struesel, a la mode, caramel sauce
Item pic

 

Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Pie
Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Scallions, & Romano Cheese.
A Light & Tasty Vegetarian Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!
