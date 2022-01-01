Pies in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|White Pie
Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Scallions, & Romano Cheese.
A Light & Tasty Vegetarian Pizza! Try it with Daiya Cheese for a Delicious Vegan Option!
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|White Chocolate Key Lime Pie
|$7.49
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Polynesian Pie
|$17.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, roasted pineapple, jalapeno, crispy prosciutto
|Veggie Pie
|$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive
Beyond Bread - Northwest
421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson
|Boston Cream Pie
|$7.50
|Cherry Pie
|$7.50
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$7.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Key Lime Pie Slice
|$6.00
|Banana Cream Pie Slice
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
Union Public House
4340 N Campbell Ave, Tucson
|Pot Pie
|$17.50
roasted chicken, red potato, carrot, garlic confit, english pea, sage, leek creme
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Struesel, a la mode, caramel sauce