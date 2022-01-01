Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve quesadillas

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Gordo’s Chicken & Chorizo Quesadilla$16.99
A house favorite that is more than a meal. We double the size of our traditional quesadilla by sandwiching white meat chicken, chorizo, red and green peppers, onions and melted cheese between two large flour tortillas. Served with a side of salsa fresca.
Shrimp Quesadilla$17.49
More about Eclectic Cafe
La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS QUESADILLA$6.99
More about La Chingada
Gentle Ben's Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Ben's Brewing

865 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sonoran Chicken Quesadillas$12.00
Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese
Carne Quesadillas$13.50
Carne Asada, Cheddar Jack Cheese
Solo Quesadillas$9.00
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MED QUESADILLA$8.00
LARGE QUESADILLA$10.00
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

