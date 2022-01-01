Quesadillas in Tucson
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Gordo’s Chicken & Chorizo Quesadilla
|$16.99
A house favorite that is more than a meal. We double the size of our traditional quesadilla by sandwiching white meat chicken, chorizo, red and green peppers, onions and melted cheese between two large flour tortillas. Served with a side of salsa fresca.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$17.49
Gentle Ben's Brewing
865 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Sonoran Chicken Quesadillas
|$12.00
Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese
|Carne Quesadillas
|$13.50
Carne Asada, Cheddar Jack Cheese
|Solo Quesadillas
|$9.00