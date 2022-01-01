Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Central

3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
UNREAL EVERYTHING Reuben$13.50
Plant-based 🌱 UNREAL Deli Corn'd Beef, Swiss, vinegar slaw, Russian dressing on Everything Pretzel bread.
~ Served HOT ~
Rudy's Reuben Sandwich$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Corned Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye.
UNREAL Reuben$13.50
🌱 UNREAL Deli Corn'd Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye. ~ Served HOT ~ Vegetarian
More about Beyond Bread - Central
Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben Dog$14.99
The kosher frank is topped with house baked and trimmed corned beef, sauerkraut, home made Russian dressing, Swiss cheese and a pickle.
Grilled Reuben$11.99
House baked and trimmed corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and home made Russian dressing.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Item pic

 

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

5071 E 5th St, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Reuben$12.99
Possibly the best reuben ever. 4 oz of pastrami topped with sauerkraut, cheese, and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread.
More about Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - Northwest

421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rudy's Reuben Sandwich$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Corned Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye.
UNREAL EVERYTHING Reuben$13.50
Plant-based 🌱 UNREAL Deli Corn'd Beef, Swiss, vinegar slaw, Russian dressing on Everything Pretzel bread.
~ Served HOT ~
UNREAL Reuben$13.50
🌱 UNREAL Deli Corn'd Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye. ~ Served HOT ~ Vegetarian
More about Beyond Bread - Northwest
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery image

 

Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery

6444 N Oracle Rd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$12.42
More about Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery
Gentle Ben's Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Ben's Brewing

865 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben on Rye$15.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000
island, Marble Rye
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
Item pic

 

Beyond Bread - East

6260 East Speedway, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
UNREAL EVERYTHING Reuben$13.50
Plant-based 🌱 UNREAL Deli Corn'd Beef, Swiss, vinegar slaw, Russian dressing on Everything Pretzel bread.
~ Served HOT ~
Rudy's Reuben Sandwich$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Corned Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye.
UNREAL Reuben$13.50
🌱 UNREAL Deli Corn'd Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye. ~ Served HOT ~ Vegetarian
More about Beyond Bread - East

