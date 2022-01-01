Reuben in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve reuben
Beyond Bread - Central
3026 North Campbell Ave, Tucson
|UNREAL EVERYTHING Reuben
|$13.50
Plant-based 🌱 UNREAL Deli Corn'd Beef, Swiss, vinegar slaw, Russian dressing on Everything Pretzel bread.
~ Served HOT ~
|Rudy's Reuben Sandwich
|$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Corned Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye.
|UNREAL Reuben
|$13.50
🌱 UNREAL Deli Corn'd Beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye. ~ Served HOT ~ Vegetarian
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Reuben Dog
|$14.99
The kosher frank is topped with house baked and trimmed corned beef, sauerkraut, home made Russian dressing, Swiss cheese and a pickle.
|Grilled Reuben
|$11.99
House baked and trimmed corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and home made Russian dressing.
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E 5th St, Tucson
|The Reuben
|$12.99
Possibly the best reuben ever. 4 oz of pastrami topped with sauerkraut, cheese, and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread.
Beyond Bread - Northwest
421 West Ina Road #101, Tucson
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery
6444 N Oracle Rd, Tucson
|Reuben
|$12.42
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Ben's Brewing
865 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Reuben on Rye
|$15.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000
island, Marble Rye
Beyond Bread - East
6260 East Speedway, Tucson
