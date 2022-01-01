Salmon in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve salmon
SUSHI
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
|Salmon Nigiri
|$6.00
Raw / Gluten-Free
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$7.10
Salmon skin, cucumber, yamagobo (pickled burdock), & dried bonito flakes. / Cooked /
Has Gluten
|Salmon (Spicy) Roll
|$8.60
Salmon with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Zona 78
7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
|Oven Baked Salmon
|$26.00
Spaghetti Squash, Spring Mix, Bread Crumbs, Blood Orange Agro-Dolce
|Salmon Piccata
|$23.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dutch - Dam Good Food
5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
|Salmon Risotto
|$28.00
lemon herb risotto with asparagus (gf)
|Salmon Cakes
|$9.00
housemade salmon cakes, served with aioli and greens.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Parish
6453 N Oracle Rd, Tucson
|Mesquite Smoked Salmon
|$16.00
Spicy candied pecans, pomegranate, red onions, gold raisins, lardons, field greens, with spicy green onion vinaigrette on side
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Salmon Collar
|$7.90
Broiled salmon collar served with a ponzu sauce.
|Panko Salmon Cakes
|$6.50
2 pieces of panko fried salmon cake with a dill based sauce.
|Salmon (Spicy) Roll
|$8.60
Salmon with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuku Sushi
940 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$16.99
Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.
|Salmon Nigiri
|$9.00
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$9.99
Spicy salmon mix and cucumber.
Postino Grant
2500 E Grant Road, Tucson
|Smoked Salmon
|$14.00
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
StayNaked Kitchen
4695 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Bourbon Salmon, Sweet Potato, Asparagus, Arugula, Lemon
|$17.99
* ONLY AVAILABLE SAT , SUN *
Salmon, Sweet Potato, Arugula, Asparagus, Soy, Maple, Cider Vinegar, Cornstarch, Lemon
Protein: 34 Carbs: 36 Fats: 12
Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar
2502 north campbell ave, Tucson
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$11.00
Whipped Goat Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Smoked Sea Salt, Herbs, Sourdough, Lemon