Salmon in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Nigiri image

SUSHI

Sushi Garden

7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Nigiri$6.00
Raw / Gluten-Free
Salmon Skin Roll$7.10
Salmon skin, cucumber, yamagobo (pickled burdock), & dried bonito flakes. / Cooked /
Has Gluten
Salmon (Spicy) Roll$8.60
Salmon with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
More about Sushi Garden
Cedar Plank Salmon image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Zona 78

7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

Avg 4.2 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oven Baked Salmon$26.00
Spaghetti Squash, Spring Mix, Bread Crumbs, Blood Orange Agro-Dolce
Salmon Piccata$23.00
More about Zona 78
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dutch - Dam Good Food

5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Risotto$28.00
lemon herb risotto with asparagus (gf)
Salmon Cakes$9.00
housemade salmon cakes, served with aioli and greens.
More about The Dutch - Dam Good Food
The Parish image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Parish

6453 N Oracle Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (2701 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mesquite Smoked Salmon$16.00
Spicy candied pecans, pomegranate, red onions, gold raisins, lardons, field greens, with spicy green onion vinaigrette on side
More about The Parish
Item pic

 

Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Collar$7.90
Broiled salmon collar served with a ponzu sauce.
Panko Salmon Cakes$6.50
2 pieces of panko fried salmon cake with a dill based sauce.
Salmon (Spicy) Roll$8.60
Salmon with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
More about Sushi Garden
Obon - Tucson image

 

Obon - Tucson

350 E Congress St, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Nigiri$7.00
Two Pieces
More about Obon - Tucson
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuku Sushi

940 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 3.3 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki$16.99
Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.
Salmon Nigiri$9.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$9.99
Spicy salmon mix and cucumber.
More about Fuku Sushi
Item pic

 

Postino Grant

2500 E Grant Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$14.00
green apple-fennel crème fraiche, fennel slaw, chive, lavash bread
More about Postino Grant
Item pic

 

StayNaked Kitchen

4695 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Salmon, Sweet Potato, Asparagus, Arugula, Lemon$17.99
* ONLY AVAILABLE SAT , SUN *
Salmon, Sweet Potato, Arugula, Asparagus, Soy, Maple, Cider Vinegar, Cornstarch, Lemon
Protein: 34 Carbs: 36 Fats: 12
More about StayNaked Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar

2502 north campbell ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Toast$11.00
Whipped Goat Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Smoked Sea Salt, Herbs, Sourdough, Lemon
More about Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar
Restaurant banner

 

EZ Bachi - Tucson

63 E. Congress St., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ATLANTIC SALMON PLATE$19.99
More about EZ Bachi - Tucson

