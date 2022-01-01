Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Garden

7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$6.80
Marinated seaweed with sesame seed.
More about Sushi Garden
Item pic

 

Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$6.80
Marinated seaweed with sesame seed.
More about Sushi Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Mac And Cheese

Antipasto Salad

Vegetable Fried Rice

French Fries

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Yogurt Parfaits

Chilaquiles

Fried Rice

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston