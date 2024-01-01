Shrimp fajitas in Tucson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Charro Cafe Downtown - 311 N Court Ave

311 N Court Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Fajita$21.95
More about El Charro Cafe Downtown - 311 N Court Ave
Consumer pic

 

El Charro Cafe Ventana - 6910 East Sunrise Drive

6910 East Sunrise Drive, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Fajita$21.95
More about El Charro Cafe Ventana - 6910 East Sunrise Drive
Item pic

 

Rancho Rustico Restaurant -

10275 East Old Vail Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L- Shrimp Fajita$14.95
Grilled shrimp served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, salsa Mexicana and warm tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas$0.00
Marinated, grilled shrimp. Served w/ rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico, cheese, and tortillas.
More about Rancho Rustico Restaurant -

