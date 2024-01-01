Shrimp fajitas in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about El Charro Cafe Downtown - 311 N Court Ave
El Charro Cafe Downtown - 311 N Court Ave
311 N Court Ave, Tucson
|Grilled Shrimp Fajita
|$21.95
More about El Charro Cafe Ventana - 6910 East Sunrise Drive
El Charro Cafe Ventana - 6910 East Sunrise Drive
6910 East Sunrise Drive, Tucson
|Grilled Shrimp Fajita
|$21.95
More about Rancho Rustico Restaurant -
Rancho Rustico Restaurant -
10275 East Old Vail Road, Tucson
|L- Shrimp Fajita
|$14.95
Grilled shrimp served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, salsa Mexicana and warm tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$0.00
Marinated, grilled shrimp. Served w/ rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico, cheese, and tortillas.