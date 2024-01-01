Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp quesadillas in
Tucson
/
Tucson
/
Shrimp Quesadillas
Tucson restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Eclectic Cafe - Tucson, AZ
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
Avg 4.6
(1986 reviews)
Shrimp Quesadilla
$20.99
More about Eclectic Cafe - Tucson, AZ
Amelia's Mexican Kitchen - on Oracle
5851 North Oracle Road, Tucson
No reviews yet
Carne Asada & Shrimp (Surf & Turf) Quesadilla
$14.99
More about Amelia's Mexican Kitchen - on Oracle
Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Clams
Cappuccino
Cucumber Salad
Teriyaki Salmon
Tarts
Pork Belly
Antipasto Salad
More near Tucson to explore
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(111 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(25 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Green Valley
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(185 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(427 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(42 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1362 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(619 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(396 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston