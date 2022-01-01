Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$16.99
Three tacos made with home made corn tortillas and stuffed with grilled shrimp and pineapple salsa fresca, topped with queso fresco and avocado. Served with a side of Southwestern ranch for some kick!
More about Eclectic Cafe
Gentle Ben's Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Ben's Brewing

865 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Bell Pepper Slaw,
jalapeño Lime Cream Sauce
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
Beer Battered Shrimp (Capeado) image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood

3940 E 29th St, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Battered Shrimp (Capeado) Tacos$13.00
Beer battered shrimp taco served with House made coleslaw.
More about The Neighborhood

