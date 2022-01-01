Shrimp tacos in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.99
Three tacos made with home made corn tortillas and stuffed with grilled shrimp and pineapple salsa fresca, topped with queso fresco and avocado. Served with a side of Southwestern ranch for some kick!
Gentle Ben's Brewing
865 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Bell Pepper Slaw,
jalapeño Lime Cream Sauce