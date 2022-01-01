Shrimp tempura in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Sushi Garden
SUSHI
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
|Tempura Shrimp
|$11.00
5 shrimp dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
|Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables
|$11.50
3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.30
Shrimp tempura, avocado, & cucumber inside, with masago on top. / Has Gluten
More about Sushi Garden
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Shrimp Tempura Lunch Box
|$12.95
Shrimp (3pcs) and vegetable tempura with 4pcs of CA roll, spring mix salad, 1 choice of yakisoba noodles or white rice or fried rice.
|Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables
|$11.50
3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.30
Shrimp tempura, avocado, & cucumber inside, with masago on top. / Has Gluten