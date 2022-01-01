Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Soft shell crabs in
Tucson
/
Tucson
/
Soft Shell Crabs
Tucson restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
SUSHI
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
Avg 4.1
(97 reviews)
Soft Shell Crab Roll
$13.10
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, & masago / Has Gluten
More about Sushi Garden
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Crab Roll
$13.10
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, & masago / Has Gluten
More about Sushi Garden
Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson
Shawarma
Pies
New York Style Cheesecake
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Chocolate Cake
Clams
Teriyaki Chicken
More near Tucson to explore
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(79 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(56 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Green Valley
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(94 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(259 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston