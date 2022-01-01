Spinach salad in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve spinach salad
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Black Olives,
Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, & Feta. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Spinach Salad with Bacon
|$10.99
Bed of spinach with bacon, mushroom, cucumber, topped with a blend of jack and cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, pimento and organic sunflower sprouts.
|Spinach & Artichoke Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Spinach mixed with artichoke hearts, bacon, egg, black olive, chicken salad, organic sunflower sprouts and blend of white cheeses. Topped with red onion and tossed with Mediterranean and poppy seed dressings.
PIZZA
Magpies Gourmet Pizza
105 S Houghton Road, Tucson
|Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Black Olives,
Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, & Feta. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Chophouse Spinach Salad
|$10.50
Baby spinach, house-smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans,
cranberry raisins, fresh strawberries, balsamic vinaigrette
Magpie's Gourmet Pizza
601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson
|Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Black Olives,
Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Bacon, & Feta. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!