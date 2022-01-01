Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Black Olives,
Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, & Feta. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad with Bacon$10.99
Bed of spinach with bacon, mushroom, cucumber, topped with a blend of jack and cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, pimento and organic sunflower sprouts.
Spinach & Artichoke Chicken Salad$14.99
Spinach mixed with artichoke hearts, bacon, egg, black olive, chicken salad, organic sunflower sprouts and blend of white cheeses. Topped with red onion and tossed with Mediterranean and poppy seed dressings.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Black Olives,
Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, & Feta. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza
Item pic

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chophouse Spinach Salad$10.50
Baby spinach, house-smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans,
cranberry raisins, fresh strawberries, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Item pic

 

Magpie's Gourmet Pizza

601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Black Olives,
Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Bacon, & Feta. Served with Croutons and Your Choice of Dressing!
More about Magpie's Gourmet Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar

2502 north campbell ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.00
Spinach, Roasted Butternut Squash, Caramalized Onion, Dried Cranberry, Candied Walnut, Goat Cheese, Apple, Charred Apple Vinegrette
More about Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar

