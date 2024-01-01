Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry shortcake in
Tucson
/
Tucson
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Tucson restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Sydney's Sweet Shoppe
8969 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake Half Pie
$18.00
More about Sydney's Sweet Shoppe
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Smokin' Butts BBQ
6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
Avg 4.7
(1362 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake Pie Slice
$6.00
More about Holy Smokin' Butts BBQ
