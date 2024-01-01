Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Consumer pic

 

Sydney's Sweet Shoppe

8969 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake Half Pie$18.00
More about Sydney's Sweet Shoppe
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Smokin' Butts BBQ

6940 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (1362 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake Pie Slice$6.00
More about Holy Smokin' Butts BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Tucson

Street Tacos

Clams

Crispy Chicken

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chicken Nuggets

Enchiladas

Reuben

Ravioli

Map

More near Tucson to explore

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (111 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Green Valley

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (42 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston