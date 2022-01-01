Tacos in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve tacos
More about Eclectic Cafe
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.99
Three tacos made with home made corn tortillas and stuffed with grilled shrimp and pineapple salsa fresca, topped with queso fresco and avocado. Served with a side of Southwestern ranch for some kick!
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$14.99
Three soft tacos served on home made corn tortillas with grilled carne asada, shredded lettuce, onion, radish, cucumber, queso fresco, avocado and lemon. Served with a side of salsa fresca.
|Rolled Tacos Quartet
|$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
More about The Dutch - Dam Good Food
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dutch - Dam Good Food
5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
|Duck A L'Orange Tacos
|$18.00
slow braised duck, brussels slaw, pickled red onion & cotija cheese, alejandros corn tortillas (gf)
More about Sushi Garden
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Spicy Tacos
|$12.10
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail in deep-fried gyoza skin, served with avocado, tomato, onion, and honey jalapeno sauce.
More about La Chingada
La Chingada
110 E Pennington ST, Tucson
|SINGLE TACO
|AVOCADO CHICKPEA - TACOS
|$10.99
|KIDS BIRRIA TACOS
|$6.99
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Ben's Brewing
865 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Bell Pepper Slaw,
jalapeño Lime Cream Sauce
|Carnitas Tacos
|$14.00
Carnitas Gf - Upon Request
pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pico De Gallo,
habanero Cream, Avocado-tomatillo Salsa
|Avocado Tacos
|$11.50
Fried Avocado, Bell Pepper Slaw,
habanero Cream, Black Beans, Cheese
More about StayNaked Kitchen - East Side
StayNaked Kitchen - East Side
6130 E. Speedway Blvd, Tucson
|Barbacoa Tacos ,Mayocoba Beans , Salsa Quemada , La Mesa Tortillas Naked Jalapeno
|$12.50
Barbaco Beef, Mayocoba Beans, Salsa Quemada, La Mesa Tortillas, Naked Jalapeno
Protein: 55g Carbs: 67g Fat: 16g
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson
|Single Pork Belly Taco
|$4.00
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco,
lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas (G) (S)
|Three Pork Belly Tacos
|$9.50
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco,
lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas
|Single Brisket Taco
|$4.00
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco,
lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas (G) (S)
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Three soft tacos with garlic-marinated cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with calabacitas.
|CARNITAS TACOS
|$13.00
Shredded pork tacos served with cabbage with pico de gallo, topped with guacamole. (Soft only)
|TACO ALA CARTE
|$3.75
More about The Neighborhood
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood
3940 E 29th St, Tucson
|Single Camaron A La Parilla Taco
|$3.99
|Quesa-Birria Tacos
|$13.59
|Single Quesa-Birria Taco
|$4.50
More about StayNaked Kitchen
StayNaked Kitchen
4695 N Oracle Road, Tucson
|Barbacoa Beef Taco, Mayocoba Beans, Salsa Quemada, La Mesa Tortillas, Naked Jalapeno
|$12.50
Barbacoa Beef Taco, Mayocoba Beans, Salsa Quemada, La Mesa Tortillas, Naked Jalapeno
Protein: 55g Carbs: 67g Fat: 16g
More about CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar
CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar
31 N. Scott Ave., Tucson
|QUESA-BIRRIA - TACOS
|$13.50