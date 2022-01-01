Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Tucson

Go
Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve tacos

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$16.99
Three tacos made with home made corn tortillas and stuffed with grilled shrimp and pineapple salsa fresca, topped with queso fresco and avocado. Served with a side of Southwestern ranch for some kick!
Carne Asada Tacos$14.99
Three soft tacos served on home made corn tortillas with grilled carne asada, shredded lettuce, onion, radish, cucumber, queso fresco, avocado and lemon. Served with a side of salsa fresca.
Rolled Tacos Quartet$13.99
Four crunchy tacos stuffed with your favorite protein, salsa fresca and cheese. Served with a refreshing Mexican salad and a drizzled with poppy seed dressing and a side of guacamole.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dutch - Dam Good Food

5340 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Duck A L'Orange Tacos$18.00
slow braised duck, brussels slaw, pickled red onion & cotija cheese, alejandros corn tortillas (gf)
More about The Dutch - Dam Good Food
L Station image

 

L Station

500 North 4th Avenue #1, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled pork tacos$12.00
More about L Station
Item pic

 

Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tacos$12.10
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail in deep-fried gyoza skin, served with avocado, tomato, onion, and honey jalapeno sauce.
More about Sushi Garden
La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SINGLE TACO
AVOCADO CHICKPEA - TACOS$10.99
KIDS BIRRIA TACOS$6.99
More about La Chingada
Gentle Ben's Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Ben's Brewing

865 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Bell Pepper Slaw,
jalapeño Lime Cream Sauce
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
Carnitas Gf - Upon Request
pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pico De Gallo,
habanero Cream, Avocado-tomatillo Salsa
Avocado Tacos$11.50
Fried Avocado, Bell Pepper Slaw,
habanero Cream, Black Beans, Cheese
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
Item pic

 

StayNaked Kitchen - East Side

6130 E. Speedway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Tacos ,Mayocoba Beans , Salsa Quemada , La Mesa Tortillas Naked Jalapeno$12.50
Barbaco Beef, Mayocoba Beans, Salsa Quemada, La Mesa Tortillas, Naked Jalapeno
Protein: 55g Carbs: 67g Fat: 16g
More about StayNaked Kitchen - East Side
Item pic

 

Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

1801 North Stone Ave, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Pork Belly Taco$4.00
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco,
lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas (G) (S)
Three Pork Belly Tacos$9.50
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco,
lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas
Single Brisket Taco$4.00
Choice of salsa verde or salsa roja, pickled jalapeño, red onion, queso fresco,
lime wedges, house-made fresh corn tortillas (G) (S)
More about Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$13.50
Three soft tacos with garlic-marinated cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with calabacitas.
CARNITAS TACOS$13.00
Shredded pork tacos served with cabbage with pico de gallo, topped with guacamole. (Soft only)
TACO ALA CARTE$3.75
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood

3940 E 29th St, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Camaron A La Parilla Taco$3.99
Quesa-Birria Tacos$13.59
Single Quesa-Birria Taco$4.50
More about The Neighborhood
Item pic

 

StayNaked Kitchen

4695 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Beef Taco, Mayocoba Beans, Salsa Quemada, La Mesa Tortillas, Naked Jalapeno$12.50
Barbacoa Beef Taco, Mayocoba Beans, Salsa Quemada, La Mesa Tortillas, Naked Jalapeno
Protein: 55g Carbs: 67g Fat: 16g
More about StayNaked Kitchen
Main pic

 

CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar

31 N. Scott Ave., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESA-BIRRIA - TACOS$13.50
More about CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch image

 

The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch

4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Fish Taco$4.50
w/ Chipotle Mayo & Slaw...
gf, df, nf
Grilled Pork Taco$4.50
w/ Slaw & Chipotle Mayo...
gf, df, nf
More about The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch

