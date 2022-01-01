Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve tamales

La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamal Red Beef$4.00
TAMALES GREEN CORN$12.99
TAMAL CON HUEVOS$12.99
More about La Chingada
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TAMALE COMBO (#18 (1) MEX DNR)$14.50
One beef tamales, one cheese enchilada, one taco (choice of chicken, machaca or ground beef). Served with rice and beans.
DOS TAMALES PLATE$12.50
(Two green corn or beef tamales) Cornhusks filled with steamed white cornmeal and either green chiles, and cheese or shredded red chile beef, with an olive and jalapeño slice. Served with rice and beans.
Tamale Green$4.50
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

