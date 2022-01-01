Tamales in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve tamales
More about La Chingada
La Chingada
110 E Pennington ST, Tucson
|Tamal Red Beef
|$4.00
|TAMALES GREEN CORN
|$12.99
|TAMAL CON HUEVOS
|$12.99
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|TAMALE COMBO (#18 (1) MEX DNR)
|$14.50
One beef tamales, one cheese enchilada, one taco (choice of chicken, machaca or ground beef). Served with rice and beans.
|DOS TAMALES PLATE
|$12.50
(Two green corn or beef tamales) Cornhusks filled with steamed white cornmeal and either green chiles, and cheese or shredded red chile beef, with an olive and jalapeño slice. Served with rice and beans.
|Tamale Green
|$4.50