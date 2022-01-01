Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki steaks in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks

SUSHI

Sushi Garden

7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Steak$18.80
Choice New York steak (8 oz) in a homemade teriyaki sauce with stir fried vegetables.
More about Sushi Garden
Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Steak$18.80
Choice New York steak (8 oz) in a homemade teriyaki sauce with stir fried vegetables.
More about Sushi Garden
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuku Sushi

940 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 3.3 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Teriyaki$16.99
Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.
More about Fuku Sushi
EZ Bachi - Tucson

63 E. Congress St., Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NY Steak Teriyaki Bowl$21.99
More about EZ Bachi - Tucson

