Teriyaki steaks in Tucson
SUSHI
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
|Teriyaki Steak
|$18.80
Choice New York steak (8 oz) in a homemade teriyaki sauce with stir fried vegetables.
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Teriyaki Steak
|$18.80
Choice New York steak (8 oz) in a homemade teriyaki sauce with stir fried vegetables.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuku Sushi
940 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Steak Teriyaki
|$16.99
Served with white rice, brown rice, fried rice, yakisoba noodles. Served with mixed vegetables.