Tortilla soup in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Eclectic Cafe
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Tortilla Soup Cup
|$5.49
|Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$8.99
|Quart Mexican Tortilla Soup
|$15.99
More about La Chingada
La Chingada
110 E Pennington ST, Tucson
|Side Tortilla Soup
|$5.99
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$11.99
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$12.99
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Ben's Brewing
865 E University Blvd, Tucson
|Tortilla Soup
|$4.50
Chicken, Green Chiles, Onion, Tomatoes, Cheddar-jack Cheese, Avocado
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson
|LRG TORTILLA SOUP
|$10.75
David’s specialty served with avocados and white cheese. Your choice of handmade tortillas.
|SML TORTILLA SOUP
|$6.25
David’s specialty served with avocados and white cheese.