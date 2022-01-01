Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla Soup Cup$5.49
Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.99
Quart Mexican Tortilla Soup$15.99
More about Eclectic Cafe
La Chingada image

 

La Chingada

110 E Pennington ST, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Tortilla Soup$5.99
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$11.99
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$12.99
More about La Chingada
Gentle Ben's Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Ben's Brewing

865 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$4.50
Chicken, Green Chiles, Onion, Tomatoes, Cheddar-jack Cheese, Avocado
More about Gentle Ben's Brewing
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LRG TORTILLA SOUP$10.75
David’s specialty served with avocados and white cheese. Your choice of handmade tortillas.
SML TORTILLA SOUP$6.25
David’s specialty served with avocados and white cheese.
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood

3940 E 29th St, Tucson

Avg 4.3 (840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$9.00
Delicious Tortilla soup made from scratch!
Try with Chicken or Shrimp
More about The Neighborhood

