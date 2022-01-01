Tostadas in Tucson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eclectic Cafe image

 

Eclectic Cafe

7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.6 (1986 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada De Frijoles$10.49
A crispy flour tortilla topped with refried beans, green chile and a blend of melted cheeses. Topped with a black olive.
Tostada De Carne$13.99
A crispy flour tortilla topped with out marinated shredded beef, refried beans, green chile and a blend of melted cheeses. Topped with a black olive.
Tostada De Verduras$10.49
A crispy flour tortilla topped with mixed vegetables and blend of melted cheeses. Topped with a black olive.
More about Eclectic Cafe
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe image

 

Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEAN TOSTADAS$10.00
GREEN CHILE TOSTADAS$13.00
MACHACA TOSTADAS$12.00
More about Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

