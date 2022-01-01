Tostadas in Tucson
Eclectic Cafe
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson
|Tostada De Frijoles
|$10.49
A crispy flour tortilla topped with refried beans, green chile and a blend of melted cheeses. Topped with a black olive.
|Tostada De Carne
|$13.99
A crispy flour tortilla topped with out marinated shredded beef, refried beans, green chile and a blend of melted cheeses. Topped with a black olive.
|Tostada De Verduras
|$10.49
A crispy flour tortilla topped with mixed vegetables and blend of melted cheeses. Topped with a black olive.