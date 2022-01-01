Tuna rolls in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SUSHI
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
|CA Roll & Spicy Tuna Roll Box
|$12.95
California Roll and Spicy Tuna Roll.
|Tuna (Spicy) Roll
|$8.10
Tuna with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber.
Raw
Gluten Free
Has Egg
Has Soybean Oil
|Tuna Roll
|$6.90
Tuna inside rolled tekka maki style (rice on inside with seaweed outside). / Raw / Gluten-Free
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.20
Spicy tuna, avocado, & cucumber with tempura flakes on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
|Tuna (Spicy) Roll
|$8.10
Tuna with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
|CA Roll & Spicy Tuna Roll Box
|$12.95
California Roll and Spicy Tuna Roll.
Obon - Tucson
350 E Congress St, Tucson
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed