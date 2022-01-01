Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Garden

7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CA Roll & Spicy Tuna Roll Box$12.95
California Roll and Spicy Tuna Roll.
Tuna (Spicy) Roll$8.10
Tuna with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber.
Raw
Gluten Free
Has Egg
Has Soybean Oil
Tuna Roll$6.90
Tuna inside rolled tekka maki style (rice on inside with seaweed outside). / Raw / Gluten-Free
More about Sushi Garden
Item pic

 

Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$10.20
Spicy tuna, avocado, & cucumber with tempura flakes on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Tuna (Spicy) Roll$8.10
Tuna with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
CA Roll & Spicy Tuna Roll Box$12.95
California Roll and Spicy Tuna Roll.
More about Sushi Garden
Obon - Tucson image

 

Obon - Tucson

350 E Congress St, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna Mix, Cucumber rolled in Rice & Seaweed
More about Obon - Tucson
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuku Sushi

940 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 3.3 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.99
Spicy tuna mix and cucumber.
More about Fuku Sushi

