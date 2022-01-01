Vegetable tempura in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
SUSHI
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
|Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables
|$11.50
3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
|Tempura Vegetables
|$8.00
3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
|Vegetable Tempura Lunch Box
|$12.95
Variety of vegetable tempura with 4pcs of Cucumber/avocado roll, spring mix salad, 1 choice of yakisoba noodles or white rice or fried rice.
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Vegetable Tempura Lunch Box
|$12.95
Variety of vegetable tempura with 4pcs of Cucumber/avocado roll, spring mix salad, 1 choice of yakisoba noodles or white rice or fried rice.
|Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables
|$11.50
3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
|Tempura Chicken & Vegetables
|$10.30
3 strips of chicken breast, broccoli, onion,
bell pepper, yam, & zucchini dipped in
tempura and lightly fried.