Vegetable tempura in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

SUSHI

Sushi Garden

7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables$11.50
3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
Tempura Vegetables$8.00
3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
Vegetable Tempura Lunch Box$12.95
Variety of vegetable tempura with 4pcs of Cucumber/avocado roll, spring mix salad, 1 choice of yakisoba noodles or white rice or fried rice.
Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Tempura Lunch Box$12.95
Variety of vegetable tempura with 4pcs of Cucumber/avocado roll, spring mix salad, 1 choice of yakisoba noodles or white rice or fried rice.
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables$11.50
3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
Tempura Chicken & Vegetables$10.30
3 strips of chicken breast, broccoli, onion,
bell pepper, yam, & zucchini dipped in
tempura and lightly fried.
