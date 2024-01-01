Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Toast

Tucson restaurants that serve white pizza

PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza - Oracle

6342 N Oracle Road, Tucson

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pie (Pizza of the Day)$0.00
An exquisite pizza that celebrates the richness of creamy flavors. This culinary masterpiece features a luscious base of smooth and velvety ricotta cheese, with generous layers of mozzarella perfectly complementing it. Scallions add a fresh touch, and vibrant Roma tomatoes bring a burst of sweetness. Grated Romano cheese adds depth and complexity to each slice, creating a refined and mouthwatering delight.
Ideal for those who crave a unique and sophisticated pizza experience, "The White Pie" promises to delight your taste buds with every bite. Ideal for vegetarians and pizza enthusiasts alike, "The White Pie" promises to delight your taste buds with every bite.
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza - Oracle
Magpies Gourmet Pizza - Downtown

601 N 4th Avenue, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Pie (Pizza of the Day)$0.00
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza - Downtown
PIZZA

Magpies Gourmet Pizza - East

105 S Houghton Road, Tucson

Avg 4.5 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
White Pie (Pizza of the Day)$0.00
More about Magpies Gourmet Pizza - East

