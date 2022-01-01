Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Tucson

Tucson restaurants
Tucson restaurants that serve yakisoba

SUSHI

Sushi Garden

7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yakisoba Chicken Breast$12.50
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables and chicken breast in a homemade sauce.
Yakisoba Shrimp$16.10
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables and shrimp in a homemade sauce.
Yakisoba Vegetable$11.40
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables in a homemade sauce.
More about Sushi Garden
Sushi Garden

3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yakisoba New York Steak$14.70
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables and NY Steak in a homemade sauce.
Yakisoba Combination$17.80
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables and chicken breast, NY Steak, and shrimp in a homemade sauce.
Yakisoba Shrimp$16.10
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables and shrimp in a homemade sauce.
More about Sushi Garden
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuku Sushi

940 E University Blvd, Tucson

Avg 3.3 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yakisoba Noodles$4.99
More about Fuku Sushi

