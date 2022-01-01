Yakisoba in Tucson
Tucson restaurants that serve yakisoba
SUSHI
Sushi Garden
7401 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
|Yakisoba Chicken Breast
|$12.50
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables and chicken breast in a homemade sauce.
|Yakisoba Shrimp
|$16.10
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables and shrimp in a homemade sauce.
|Yakisoba Vegetable
|$11.40
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables in a homemade sauce.
Sushi Garden
3048 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
|Yakisoba New York Steak
|$14.70
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables and NY Steak in a homemade sauce.
|Yakisoba Combination
|$17.80
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables and chicken breast, NY Steak, and shrimp in a homemade sauce.
|Yakisoba Shrimp
|$16.10
Stir fried wheat noodles with vegetables and shrimp in a homemade sauce.