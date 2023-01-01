Burritos in Tucumcari

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tucumcari restaurants that serve burritos

Del's Restaurant image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Del's Restaurant

1202 East Historic Route 66, Tucumcari

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$6.79
For a quick bite or eating on the run, try our huge flour tortilla wrapped with your choice bacon, ham, sausage or chorizo, hash browns and eggs.5.49 Add choice of sauce inside for .89
Brisket Burrito$15.99
Shredded Brisket and fried potatoes topped with your choice sauce and cheese.
Veggie Burrito$15.99
Mexican Rice, yellow and green squash, broccoli, carrots, red and green bell peppers and yellow onions topped with your choice of sauce.
More about Del's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Kix on 66 - 1102 E Rt 66 Blvd

1102 E Rt 66 Blvd, Tucumcari

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Handheld Chili Relleno Burrito$7.99
More about Kix on 66 - 1102 E Rt 66 Blvd

